Look: Best Natalie Coughlin 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some legendary athletes over the years.

From Serena Williams to Alex Morgan to Lindsey Vonn to Sue Bird, several prominent American athletes have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Back in 2012, United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Coughlin took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Coughlin is one of several prominent athletes to be featured in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

