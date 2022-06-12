Look: Best Natalie Gulbis 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Over the years, several prominent athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of these athletes have taken it a step further, posing for the "Body Paint" aspect of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Professional golfer Natalie Gulbis is among that group. The standout golfer was part of the special "body paint" photoshoot during her time with the magazine last decade.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a YouTube video of Gulbis' best "Body Pain" shots.

Gulbis is one of several prominent athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from her shoot here.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this year.

More from the 2022 edition can be seen here.