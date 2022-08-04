Look: Best Niki Taylor Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Model Niki Taylor attends Marc Jacobs SS18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released to newsstands around the world just a few months ago.

Over the past two decades, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several iconic models. One of the most iconic to see the cover of the shoot was Niki Taylor.

She appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots in the late 1990's. Taylor was named as the No. 37 greatest swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her shoot.

Here's more about Taylor, from Sports Illustrated:

Taylor got an early start to her modeling career. After signing her first contract with Irene Marie Models at 13, Taylor landed on the cover of Seventeen one year later, then followed up by earning a cover shot on Vogue at 15. Taylor was also spotlighted on six Liz Claiborne billboards in New York City’s Times Square.

