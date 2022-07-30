Look: Best Olivia Culpo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Just a few months ago the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released to newsstands around the world.
While there were plenty of returning veterans, there was a familiar face that was missing. Model Olivia Culpo, who had become a staple in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, didn't participate this year.
Culpo, who is dating Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, likely just had a bit too much on her plate this year. With that in mind, let's take a look back at one of her more iconic shoots.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit provided a behind-the-scenes look.
Check it out.
Just a few weeks ago, she celebrated Christian McCaffrey's birthday with him.
"It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine," she said.
All of Olivia Culpo's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.