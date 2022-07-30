Look: Best Olivia Culpo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Just a few months ago the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released to newsstands around the world.

While there were plenty of returning veterans, there was a familiar face that was missing. Model Olivia Culpo, who had become a staple in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, didn't participate this year.

Culpo, who is dating Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, likely just had a bit too much on her plate this year. With that in mind, let's take a look back at one of her more iconic shoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit provided a behind-the-scenes look.

Check it out.

Just a few weeks ago, she celebrated Christian McCaffrey's birthday with him.

"It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine," she said.

