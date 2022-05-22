Look: Best Paige VanZant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue officially hit newsstands and was released online earlier this week.

Over the years, several notable athletes and big-time sports figures have been featured in the iconic magazine issue.

Paige VanZant is among them.

The former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing athlete posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2019.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

Some of Paige's best shots have been shared on social media.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

Paige is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from the 2022 issue here.