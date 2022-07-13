Look: Best Robyn Lawley Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Robyn Lawley attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

We've seen a handful of models make multiple appearances in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the past few years, and Australian model Robyn Lawley is one of them.

Lawley, 33, made her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2015. She then returned for a photoshoot in 2016, which took place in Malta.

Although the majority of Lawley's photos from her time with the SI Swim team are considered iconic, her 2016 shoot seems to be a fan favorite.

Sports Illustrated Swim shared a behind-the-scenes look of Lawley's 2016 shoot on YouTube.

Photos from Lawley's shoot in Malta have been shared on Twitter as well.

This shoot with Lawley wasn't her last with SI Swim. She returned in 2018 for another great collaboration.

Lawley currently has 249,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Lawley's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.