Look: Best Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue officially hit newsstands earlier this week.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue magazine features some notable athletes, including a couple of WNBA stars.

Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including legendary MMA star Ronda Rousey.

Some of Rousey's best shots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have been shared on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot, as well.

You can watch it here.

Rousey is one of several big-time athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

More from the 2022 edition of the legendary magazine can be seen here.