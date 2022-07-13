Look: Best Samantha Hoopes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 21: Samantha Hoopes attends SWIMMIAMI Hot-As-Hell 2018 Collection at 227 22nd Street on July 21, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SWIMMIAMI)

Samantha Hoopes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014. Since then, she has been featured in several issues.

Hoopes' fourth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (2017) was one she'll never forget. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.

Watts had the idea to take photos of Hoopes while she was posing behind a volleyball net.

You can check out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's behind-the-scenes footage of Hoopes' 2017 shoot here.

Here are various photos from Hoopes' other photoshoots with SI Swim:

Hoopes appeared in the SI Swim issue from 2014-20. That's an incredible run for the 31-year-old model.

You can view all of Hoopes' photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.