Look: Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Of Sloane Stephens

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Sloane Stephens of United States celebrates a set against Coco Gauff of United States during the Women's Singles Quarter Finals match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In 2018, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Stephens got to work with SI Swimsuit photographer James Macari in Aruba.

At first, Stephens was a bit uncomfortable in this new setting. However, she quickly gained confidence on SI Swimsuit's set.

"This is not the most comfortable thing for me, to be in a swimsuit... it took a little push, but once I got past that barrier, I’m on a whole other level," Stephens said. "Once you get comfortable and feel so good about yourself, there’s no stopping you."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of Stephens on set for her 2018 photoshoot.

Here are some of the top photos of Stephens:

Stephens is hopeful the 2023 season will conclude with her adding another Grand Slam title to her résumé.

You can view Stephens' photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.