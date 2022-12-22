Look: Best Swimsuit Photos Of Tennis Legend Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Anna Kournikova did a lot on the tennis court throughout her career, making some deep runs at Grand Slams and sustaining her level of play for many years.

The Russian tennis icon did a lot off the court, too.

Kournikova, one of the most popular female athletes of her time, was a standout model in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI Swimsuit.

Anna Kournikova is one of many standout tennis players to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

SI Swimsuit.

Several tennis players, from Serena and Venus Williams, to Sloane Stephens and Maria Sharapova, have been featured in the issue.

Some top shots have gone viral on Twitter.

You can view more from the photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.