Look: Best Tennis Stars Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent athletes from a variety of sports.

Tennis players have become a go-to for Sports Illustrated as several high-profile players have graced the pages. From Serena Williams to Genie Bouchard, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has showcased quite a few.

She, Williams and Caroline Wozniacki all team up for the shoot in 2017.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared this behind-the-scenes look of Bouchard's rookie photoshoot with Williams and Wozniacki.

Check it out.

Bouchard burst onto the tennis scene 2014, making her way to the finals at Wimbledon. Wozniacki was a rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2015 shoot, but returned in the 2016 and 2017 issues as well.

Williams needs no introduction as she's quite possibly the greatest tennis player the court has ever seen. She only suited up for the 2017 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but she turned in an iconic performance.

More from Wozniacki's body paint shoot in 2015 can be found here. All of her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.

You can view of all Bouchard's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.