Look: Bethany Dempsey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: US soccer player Clint Dempsey (L) and Bethany Dempsey attend the 2014 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of former US soccer player Clint Dempsey, appeared in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In honor of the FIFA World Cup, Dempsey had a USA-inspired outfit painted onto her.

Dempsey was in awe of the job the SI Swim team did with her body paint.

"It feels like you're wearing clothes," Dempsey said. "And if you look at in the mirror, it looks just like clothes."

A behind-the-scenes look at Dempsey's photoshoot can be seen on YouTube.

Here are some of the top photos from the "Body Paint" series:

It legitimately looks like Dempsey is wearing a Team USA jersey.

You can view all of Dempsey's photos with SI Swim here.