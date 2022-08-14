Look: Bethany Dempsey's Stunning 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 11: Bethany Dempsey arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit at Vanity Nightclub At The Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a soccer flavor in recent years.

Ahead of the 2022 Men's World Cup, let's take a look back at when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some wives and girlfriends of soccer legends.

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of longtime USMNT star Clint Dempsey, was featured in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

It's a pretty iconic look.

A behind-the-scenes look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue World Cup-themed "Body Paint" photos here.

The 2022 Men's World Cup, meanwhile, can't get here fast enough.

November and December are going to be fun.