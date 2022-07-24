Look: Brooklyn Decker's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 10: Cover model for the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Brooklyn Decker arrives for Sports Illustrated swimsuit on location launch party at the Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 10, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent models over the years.

Few, though, are more ingrained in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history than Brooklyn Decker.

The longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been featured in the magazine several years. Decker, an SI Swimsuit cover model, has also taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Decker's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Decker has long been a favorite of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family.

You can view more from Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.