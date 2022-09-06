Look: Brooklyn Decker's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models are more beloved than Brooklyn Decker.
The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been featured on covers over the years, along with some big-time photoshoots.
Decker even took part in an iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
A behind-the-scenes look at Decker's "Body Paint" photoshoots can be seen here.
Decker is one of several notable models to take part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.
More from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.