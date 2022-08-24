Look: Brooklyn Decker's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 10: Cover model for the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Brooklyn Decker arrives for Sports Illustrated swimsuit on location launch party at the Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 10, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some of the most well-known models the modeling world has to offer.

Perhaps the most iconic model to ever suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, though, was Brooklyn Decker.

The longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been featured in the magazine several times over the past 15 years. Decker, an SI Swimsuit cover model, has also taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Decker's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Decker's modeling career eventually paved the way for her move to the big screen. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gave a glimpse into what she's been up to since she started modeling for the issue.

Here's more on Decker, from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Though Decker started to land acting gigs almost as quickly as modeling jobs, she took on more prominent roles after her SI Swimsuit cover appearance. She had starring roles in Just Go With It (2011, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston), What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012, with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez) and Battleship (2012, with Liam Neeson and Rihanna). But her highest profile acting gig thus far has to be her role as Mallory Hanson on the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie. The comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ended its seven-season run this past spring.

You can view more from Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.