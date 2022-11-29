Look: Camille Kostek Swimsuit Interview Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Camille Kostek attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Over the last several years, Camille Kostek has become one of the most familiar face in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kostek has appeared in the iconic magazine numerous times, including in 2022. A recent interview with her has been going viral after it was released on the SI Swim YouTube channel last week.

In the clip, Kostek reveals her favorite body parts, including her hips and smile.

"I love them," Kostek said of her hips. "I feel like it allows me to have really good lower leg strength. I can leg press for days, honey. You give me all the wait, I can do it."

In Kostek's latest SI Swim appearance, she got adventurous in St. Croix, going jet skiing and parasailing.

You can see some of that in the video below.

If you're looking for the rest of Camille Kostek's work with SI Swim, you can find that all right here.