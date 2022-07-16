Look: Camille Kostek’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Camille Kostek attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Camille Kostek first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2018. Since then, she has become one of the most popular models for the brand.

Kostek graced the cover of the 2019 issue alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. As you'd expect, she was honored.

This incredible partnership between Kostek and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit didn't stop there. She returned for photoshoots in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit actually shared a behind-the-scenes look of Kostek's 2022 shoot on YouTube.

Here are some of Kostek's best photos with SI Swim:

Kostek is with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team this Saturday for Miami Swim Week.

You can view all of Kostek's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.