Look: Camille Kostek's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Camille Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018. Since then, she's been a mainstay in the magazine.

Kostek, who was one of three women to appear on the cover in 2019, earned her fifth SI Swim spread this year.

Her work included a shoot down in St. Croix, the highlights of which can be seen below.

For her initial SI Swimsuit assignment back in 2018, Kostek traveled to Belize for her shoot.

That trip was the start of a long and fruitful partnership between Kostek and the iconi SI Swim mag.

When she's not modeling, you can see Kostek designing jewelry and swimwear, doing some acting and spending time with her longtime boyfriend, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, among other things.

You can view all of Kostek's pictures for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.