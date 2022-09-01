Look: Caroline Kelley's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Model Caroline Kelley attends the 2017 Unitas Gala at Capitale on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

In 2016, Caroline Kelley was part of Sports Illustrated SwimSearch. It was a moment she'll never forget.

"Can't believe this is real right now," Kelley said. "Could not be more excited to announce that I am part of this years #SISwim model search."

A behind-the-scenes look at Kelley's first-ever photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was released in 2017.

Kelley shared some of her favorite pictures from her photoshoot with SI Swim on Instagram.

Kelley, a Nevada native, grew up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Although we haven't seen Kelley in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot since her initial experience, she could always return in the future.