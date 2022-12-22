Look: Tennis Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during pre-tournament player media conference ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images) Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. The following year, she posed for the magazine in body paint.

Even though Wozniacki had no prior experience with body paint, she jumped at the opportunity.

"I just couldn't say no," Wozniacki said. "It was an unbelievable opportunity for me and something I've never done before. I feel like a piece of art walking around right now. It's kind of a surreal experience."

Wozniacki was photographed in Petit Saint Vincent for her second shoot with SI Swimsuit.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Wozniacki's photoshoot from 2016:

It took roughly 15 hours for the SI Swimsuit team to complete Wozniacki's look.

Let's just say it was worth it.

Wozniacki returned for the 2017 issue of SI Swimsuit. Her third photoshoot took place in Turks and Caicos.

You can view all of Wozniacki's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.