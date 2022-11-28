Look: Caroline Wozniacki's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Several prominent tennis stars have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Serena and Venus Williams, Genie Bouchard, Anna Kournikova, Sloane Stephens and Maria Sharapova, among others, have all posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Caroline Wozniacki joined that list several years ago.

The Danish tennis star actually participated in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Caroline's top photos have trended on social media, as well.

Wozniacki is one of the more popular athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

