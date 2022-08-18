Look: Caroline Wozniacki's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during pre-tournament player media conference ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images) Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Over the past decade, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Among the elite names to join the list is former star tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who was ranked No. 1 in the world at one point, is no stranger to posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. She's done so multiple times, but, most notably, Wozniacki once took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Just a few years ago, Wozniacki joined a growing list of athletes who have graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's body paint section.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look on its YouTube account.

Wozniacki posted one photo from the shoot on her Instagram account.

More from Wozniacki's body paint shoot in 2016 can be found here. All of her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.

