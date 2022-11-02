Look: Caroline Wozniacki's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Getty

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a number of high profile athletes like Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

Among the elite names to join the list is former star tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. But she took things a step further in one of her shoots.

Wozniacki, who was ranked No. 1 in the world at one point, is no stranger to posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. Wozniacki once took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look on its YouTube account.

Wozniacki posted one photo from the shoot on her Instagram account a few years back.

More from Wozniacki's body paint shoot in 2016 can be found here. All of her content from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.

