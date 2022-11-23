Look: Chrissy Teigen's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--August 23: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the New York Jets vs New York Giants game at the Meadowlands (a.k.a.Giants Stadium) on August 23, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Al Pereira/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is known for quite a bit these days, from cooking expertise to television hosting to more.

But the iconic celebrity got her start as a swimsuit model.

Over the years, Teigen has posed for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Teigen's best shoots were her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots. Posing in nothing but paint, Teigen rocked out for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Teigen's favorite shots have trended on social media, as well.

Teigen hasn't appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in several years.

Perhaps she'll make a return for the 2023 issue...