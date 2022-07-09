Look: Christen Harper's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable models over the years.
In just the past two years, Christen Harper has worked closely with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.
Harper's rookie shoot took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Her second shoot with the brand was located in Barbados.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Harper's 2022 shoot.
Harper, a California native, was one of the winners of 2021's Swim Search.
This year has been just as successful for Harper, if not better. In June, Harper got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, NFL quarterback Jared Goff.
During Harper's rookie shoot, she found out that Goff led the Lions to a win in the closing seconds of the game. Her reaction was fantastic.
You can view Harper's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.