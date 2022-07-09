Look: Christen Harper's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable models over the years.

In just the past two years, Christen Harper has worked closely with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.

Harper's rookie shoot took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Her second shoot with the brand was located in Barbados.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Harper's 2022 shoot.

Harper, a California native, was one of the winners of 2021's Swim Search.

This year has been just as successful for Harper, if not better. In June, Harper got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, NFL quarterback Jared Goff.

During Harper's rookie shoot, she found out that Goff led the Lions to a win in the closing seconds of the game. Her reaction was fantastic.

You can view Harper's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.