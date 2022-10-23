Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey is headed West.

The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon.

Olivia Culpo is headed West, too.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now. She'll be joining him out on the West Coast.

"This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special. I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart 😭 I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years ❤️ Niners Nation, let’s go! Ps- to all of my LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines. Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won’t be seeing you as often but we had a good run," Culpo wrote.

Culpo has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Some of her best shots have been shared on social media.

McCaffrey and the 49ers, meanwhile, are set to kick off against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.