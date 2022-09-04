Look: Christie Brinkley's Daughter's Best Swimsuit Photos

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue became a family affair a couple of years ago.

Christie Brinkley is one of the most iconic models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed for the magazine several times.

Brinkley was back in the issue with her daughters in 2017.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of the legendary swimsuit model, has a modeling and acting career, too.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has a growing presence on social media, as well, with close to 200,000 followers.

You can view more from the Brinkley family and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.