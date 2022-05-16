Watch: Ciara On Tyra Banks’s Impact, What It Means To Be Following In Her Footsteps In Doing The SI Swimsuit Cover

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out on Monday morning, featuring some big-time cover models, in Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Ciara, an R&B star and model, spoke with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit about landing the cover.

The wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was inspired by former SI Swimsuit cover model Tyra Banks.

"I've always dreamt of being on this cover ever since I was really young, especially as an entertainer. I remember the first time seeing Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman. At that time, a Black young girl. She was so powerful, she was a force. It made a lot of noise, I think, for all the obvious reasons, but just her being incredibly beautiful," Ciara said.

"We all remember that, iconic leopard swimsuit moment. It just was so many things about that issue, and that time that was really special and historic. It's always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. So it's a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call."

Ciara is one of four cover models for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

