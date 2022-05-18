Look: Cindy Kimberly's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Cindy Kimberly attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly is one of several notable models making their "rookie" debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.

Kimberly is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

SI Swimsuit had more on Kimberly:

Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos, as part of runway shows and on magazine covers. But she is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, plus she’s developing her own clothing brand. Kimberly is a 2022 rookie because of her diverse creative output and infinite potential.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Kimberly took to Instagram to share some of her favorite photos, as well.

She calls it a dream come true.

More from Kimberly and the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class can be seen here.