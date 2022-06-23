Look: Cindy Kimberly's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Photos

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Cindy Kimberly made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debut this year.

The popular model posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which was released online and on newsstands earlier this year.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some of Kimberly's best shots on YouTube.

Kimberly was one of several notable rookie models who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view Kimberly's first photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.