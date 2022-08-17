Look: Cindy Kimberly's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Cindy Kimberly attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Amsterdam native Cindy Kimberly is one of eight rookies in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kimberly, 23, has already appeared in several runway shows and on magazine covers in her young career. However, there's nothing quite like being involved in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Being named a [SI Swim] rookie is literally such a dream," Kimberly said. "I can't believe I'm going to be one of those."

Even though Kimberly is considered a rookie, she looked like a five-year veteran during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Kimberly's photoshoot from the 2022 issue:

Kimberly's photoshoot for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue took place in Barbados.

You can check out every photo from Kimberly's rookie photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.