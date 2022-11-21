Look: Clint Dempsey's Wife's "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 11: Bethany Dempsey arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit at Vanity Nightclub At The Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Former United States men's national team star Clint Dempsey is working for FOX this World Cup.

Dempsey made an appearance on the set on Monday afternoon, when the U.S. tied Wales. The result was disappointing, but it's still one point in a tough group.

Few U.S. men's national team stars have been as popular as Dempsey. The same can be said of his wife.

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of the United States men's national team star, posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Dempsey's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on Twitter, too.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a soccer feel over the years.

