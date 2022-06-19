Look: Coolest Alex Morgan 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Morgan's most-notable shoot likely came in 2013, when she took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.

Alex Morgan does "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot. Her entire shoot can be seen here.

Some of Morgan's best photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have also been shared on social media.

You can view more from her three shoots with the SI Swimsuit issue here.