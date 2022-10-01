Look: Coolest Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Few athletes in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history, if any, are more inspiring than Aly Raisman.

The legendary United States Olympic gymnast has been an inspiration for young women everywhere, both on and off of the gymnastics floor.

Raisman, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions.

Some of Raisman's top "Body Paint" photoshoot photos have been shared on social media.

Raisman is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her best photos have gone viral on social media, as well.

You can view more from Raisman's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.