Look: Coolest Alyssa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Model Alyssa Miller attends God's Love We Deliver 2013 Golden Heart Awards Celebration at Spring Studios on October 16, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Getty Images.

Alyssa Miller made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2011. Two years later, she had the chance to pose in nothing but body paint for the iconic magazine.

Miller's 2013 photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Australia.

It's safe to say Miller was excited to be part of the "Body Paint" series.

"I've seen the body painting, and it's incredible," Miller said. "I can't believe I get to do it myself. It's really exciting."

You can watch a behind-the-scenes look at Miller's photoshoot from 2011 here;

The photos from Miller's photoshoot were stunning to say the least.

Check it out:

Overall, Miller has made three appearances in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was featured in the 2011, 2012 and 2013 magazines.

It's unclear if Miller will return at some point in the future.

You can view all of Miller's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.