Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Photos Of Alex Morgan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan and the United States women's national team are gearing up for another World Cup run.

The Americans will likely enter the 2023 tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. Morgan is obviously a major reason that's the case.

The legendary U.S. soccer star has had quite a career, both on and off the field. Her on-field accomplishments are obviously well known, but she's done a lot off the field, too.

Morgan has even posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Morgan's coolest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended on social media.

Perhaps we'll see another U.S. soccer star or two posing for the 2023 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

It'll be out later this year.