Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Photos Of Caroline Wozniacki

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tennis season is approaching quickly.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, is set to take place later this month. It will hopefully be another exciting year of major tennis.

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic tennis players, including Caroline Wozniacki, who posed in "Body Paint" for the legendary issue.

Some of Caroline's top photos have trended on social media, as well.

Wozniacki has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of different times.

Perhaps we'll see another major tennis star or two posing for the 2023 issue.