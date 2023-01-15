Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of iconic models and athletes over the years.

Some actresses, too.

Previously, Emily Ratajowski went viral for her "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"It was so exciting because I was 9 years old when that first image came out," Ratajkowski said in an interview. "I didn't even understand how sexy it was, you know?"

Some of Emily's top "Body Paint" photos have trended on social media, as well.

Emily is one of several notable actresses to be featured in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Perhaps we'll see her back in the magazine at some point in the future.

The 2023 issue is set to be released later this year.