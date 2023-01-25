Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Erin Heatherton

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Erin Heatherton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in epic fashion, posing for the 2015 issue in nothing but body paint.

Heatherton was photographed in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands for her rookie photoshoot.

For years, the "Body Paint" series has been considered one of the most iconic photoshoots in the modeling industry.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Heatherton's "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Here are some of her top photos:

Heatherton returned for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was photographed in Zanzibar.

The 2016 issue was the last one featuring Heatherton. Perhaps she'll return for another photoshoot in the future.

You can view all of Heatherton's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.