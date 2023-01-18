Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Kate Upton

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kate Upton has appeared in several issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since her debut in 2011. She even graced the cover three times.

With that said, Upton kicked off her SI Swimsuit career with a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Upton, who earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2011, embraced the opportunity to strictly wear body paint for the iconic magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of Upton's experience on set in 2011.

Two years later, Upton had another photoshoot with SI Swimsuit wear she posed in body paint.

Over the past decade, Upton has been photographed in Aruba, Antartica and Fiji among other destinations.

Upton last appeared in the 2018 issue for SI Swimsuit. It's possible she returns for another photoshoot in the future.

