Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Melissa Satta

The 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had a photoshoot specifically dedicated for the World Cup.

TV host Melissa Satta had the chance to represent Italy for SI Swimsuit. She had an Italy jersey painted on her for the photoshoot.

Satta made it clear that she loved the way her "swimsuit" came out.

"It's a really hard job, but they did an amazing job," Satta said. "It wasn't like you were naked. I had something on."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released a video of Satta's time on set for the 2010 issue of the magazine.

Even though this was Satta's only appearance in an SI Swimsuit issue, she remains extremely popular.

Satta currently has 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

You can check out Satta's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here