Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Nina Agdal

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Nina Agdal made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2012. The following year, she had the chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Agdal posed alongside Ariel Meredith for the 2013 issue of SI Swimsuit. They were photographed in the Bahamas

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Agdal's photoshoot from 2013 that can be seen here.

Agdal's photoshoot went so well that she was invited back for the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 issues of the popular magazine.

Here are some of her best photos:

Overall, Agdal has appeared in six issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It's unclear if she'll return at some point in the future.

You can view all of Agdal's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.