Look: Coolest Brooklyn Decker 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Brooklyn Decker attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some of the most well-known models in the world.

Perhaps the most iconic model to ever suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, though, was Brooklyn Decker. She hasn't taken part in the shoot recently, but remains a fan-favorite.

The longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been featured in the magazine several times over the past 15 years. Decker, an SI Swimsuit cover model, has also taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Decker's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Decker parlayed her modeling career into a solid career on the big screen.

Here's more on Decker, from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Though Decker started to land acting gigs almost as quickly as modeling jobs, she took on more prominent roles after her SI Swimsuit cover appearance. She had starring roles in Just Go With It (2011, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston), What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012, with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez) and Battleship (2012, with Liam Neeson and Rihanna). But her highest profile acting gig thus far has to be her role as Mallory Hanson on the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie. The comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ended its seven-season run this past spring.

You can view more from Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.