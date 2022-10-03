Look: Coolest Hannah Ferguson 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Veteran swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson has long been part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.

Ferguson first started posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several years ago. She's become a veteran in the issue at this point.

Few photoshoots, if any, have garnered as much attention as Ferguson's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of Ferguson's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media.

Ferguson is one of several top models to pose in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The prominent swimsuit model has close to 1 million followers on Instagram.

