Look: Coolest Jessica Gomes 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Jessica Gomes is in pretty elite company with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The prominent model first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue more than a decade ago.

Gomes, an accomplished model, even took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of the best Gomes "Body Paint" shots have been shared on social media.

Gomes has gone viral on social media for her "Body Paint" shots, as well.

Gomes is one of several prominent models to take part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view her full galleries here.