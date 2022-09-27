Look: Coolest Lauren Mellor 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Model Lauren Mellor attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House on February 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

In 2014, Lauren Mellor had her rookie photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She went to St. Lucia for this experience.

Mellor wore nothing but body paint for her SI Swim debut. The design team gave Mellor a glittery sequin body painting that really popped.

What was so interesting about Mellor's body paint was the fact that it was a remake of Kathy Ireland's 1990's photoshoot.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Mellor getting ready for her "Body Paint" photoshoot:

Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 is considered a fan favorite to this day.

Mellor also had a photoshoot in 2014 where she wore a plethora of different swimsuits. It was a fun experience for the South African model.

Mellor has not appeared in an issue of SI Swim since 2014.

You can view all of Mellor's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.