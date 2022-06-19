Look: Coolest Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and was released online earlier this month.

Over the years, there have been several iconic photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Few, if any, have been more iconic than the 'Body Paint' photoshoots. Several prominent athletes have taken part in the 'Body Paint' photoshoots over the years.

Legendary United States Olympian Lindsey Vonn said it was her favorite shoot to do.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to take part in the Sports Illustrated "Body Paint" shoot.

Vonn's complete photoshoot galleries with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be viewed online here.