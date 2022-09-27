Look: Coolest Olympian 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit, March 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - The 2016 Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5-21. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a handful of legendary athletes over the past few decades.

From Serena Williams to Alex Morgan to Lindsey Vonn to Sue Bird, many notable athletes have graced the SI Swimsuit pages. Back in 2012, United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Coughlin took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

A behind the scenes look at her shoot from 2012 shows how it all came together.

Coughlin revealed what makes her feel self-conscious, despite being one of the best athletes in the world.

Here's what she said, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

In her interview with ESPN, the 32-year-old stunner—yes, you read that number right—discussed the pressures in professional swimming, surrounding body issues that get blown-up. Natalie even admitted to feeling self-conscious about her arms because, as she told the magazine, “it’s really hard to find a dress that’s a size 10 in the lats but a size 4 in the waist.”

