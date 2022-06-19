Look: Coolest Ronda Rousey 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue officially hit newsstands and was released online earlier this year.

Over the years, there have been several iconic photoshoots featuring prominent athletes.

Ronda Rousey has taken part in them.

The former UFC star turned wrestling standout has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In fact, Rousey took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot, as well.

Rousey has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

You can view her complete shoots here.

The former MMA star was very excited to be featured in the legendary magazine.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.